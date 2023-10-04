Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stake Raised by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after buying an additional 7,500,380 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 1,637,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Report on GFI

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.