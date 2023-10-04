Goodwin Daniel L Buys 5,000 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:LEO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.