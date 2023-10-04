Goodwin Daniel L Buys New Position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Greystone Housing Impact Investors makes up approximately 0.7% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.39% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of GHI remained flat at $15.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,613. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.41. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greystone Housing Impact Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,182.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

