Goodwin Daniel L Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for 0.5% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 106,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,120. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

