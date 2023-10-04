Goodwin Daniel L Has $109,000 Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 338,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $2,117,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 80.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 67,062 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

TCPC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 108,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,435. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 61.46, a quick ratio of 61.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 468.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

