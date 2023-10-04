Goodwin Daniel L Increases Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. 45,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,450. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.