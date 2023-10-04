Goodwin Daniel L Invests $205,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6,330.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $99,531,000 after purchasing an additional 525,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.58. 306,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day moving average is $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

