Goodwin Daniel L Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.66. The company had a trading volume of 527,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,062. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

