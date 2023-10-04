Goodwin Daniel L Trims Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

RITM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RITM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

