Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is Kailix Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,209 shares during the period. Green Plains comprises about 7.8% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.74. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

