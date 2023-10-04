Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $28,068.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,573.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00233611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.00 or 0.00837754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00540136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00056484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00137786 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

