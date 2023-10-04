Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Up 2.3%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 925,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,151,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

