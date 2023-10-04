Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 30.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter worth about $96,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Guess? by 27.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 10.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth $1,313,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GES stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

