Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on October 31st

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 350,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.39.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 258,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 206,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 187,527 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 130,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,744,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

