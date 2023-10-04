Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GOF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 300,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,418. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOF. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 130,528 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 113,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.