Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 5,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,998. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $17.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 166.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

