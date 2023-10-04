Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 1,058 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in State Street were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.