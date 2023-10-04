Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down to $32.38

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.38, but opened at $31.17. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 239,575 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,359,000 after purchasing an additional 790,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 791,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.