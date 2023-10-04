Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4921 per share on Monday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Hays has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hays in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

