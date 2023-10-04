Head to Head Contrast: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) versus Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 2 0 1 0 1.67

Earnings & Valuation

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.69%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Office Properties Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $554.28 million 0.34 -$6.11 million $0.22 17.50

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 5.51% 0.65% 0.32% Office Properties Income Trust 2.00% 0.78% 0.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, D.C. In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. OPI is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.