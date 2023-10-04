Head-To-Head Review: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) versus Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chesapeake Energy and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus target price of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 49.75% 18.92% 11.68% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.92 $4.94 billion $42.45 1.92 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Carbon Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.