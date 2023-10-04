Head-To-Head Review: Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA) versus The Competition

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Spanish Broadcasting System to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spanish Broadcasting System and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors 214 761 1097 26 2.45

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Spanish Broadcasting System’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spanish Broadcasting System has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

36.2% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $168.03 million -$4.82 million -0.48 Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors $2.47 billion -$19.25 million 1.07

Spanish Broadcasting System’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System. Spanish Broadcasting System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System -7.31% -34.35% -1.18% Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors -5.99% -44.37% -1.90%

Risk & Volatility

Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System’s peers have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spanish Broadcasting System peers beat Spanish Broadcasting System on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

