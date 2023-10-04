Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Down to $113.64

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.64, but opened at $103.69. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $104.42, with a volume of 300,275 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

