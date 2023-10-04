Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 3.2 %

HELE opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

