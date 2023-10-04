Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.965-2.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Helen of Troy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 139.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 191,062 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

