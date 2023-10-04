Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 130,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,414,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.77 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hello Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

