Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,270. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 322,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,853,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 475,588 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

