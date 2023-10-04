HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 183,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 382,778 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HPK. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $240.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 4.95%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 224,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 224,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,726,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason A. Edgeworth acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,053,391 shares of company stock worth $96,447,120. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

