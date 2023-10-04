HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.31. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 48,610 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $240.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.02%. On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.95%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 952,380 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,858,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,513,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 952,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,858,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,513,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason A. Edgeworth acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at $182,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,053,391 shares of company stock worth $96,447,120 over the last three months. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

