Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 62,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 352,778 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 5,645,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after acquiring an additional 289,629 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

