Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 2,709 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in GSK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,533.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

