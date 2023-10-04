Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $242,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

