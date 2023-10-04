Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $615,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 42,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 25.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

