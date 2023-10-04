Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax
In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $1,330,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,858 shares of company stock worth $7,669,265 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMX
CarMax Trading Down 1.1 %
CarMax stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.