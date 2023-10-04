Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 36,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.3% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COP opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.