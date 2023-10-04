Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 102 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.