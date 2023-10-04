Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

