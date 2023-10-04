Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $215.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.07.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $169.22 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

