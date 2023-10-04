Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.01. 176,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,984. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

