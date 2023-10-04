Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Increased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.67. 487,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.22 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

