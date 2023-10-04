Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 10,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 106.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 929,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 479,748 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 494.9% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $7,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

