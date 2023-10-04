HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.43) to GBX 820 ($9.91) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.20.

HSBC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 637,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,811. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

HSBC Profile



HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

