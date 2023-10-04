Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $305.44 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $209.96 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.23 and a 200-day moving average of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

