Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 418,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,617,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.25 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.