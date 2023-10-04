Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hunting Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 276.69 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.28. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 354 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of £456.36 million, a PE ratio of 3,992.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.08) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hunting

In other news, insider Annell R. Bay purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £7,862.90 ($9,504.29). Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

