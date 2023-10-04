Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James H. Roth Sells 2,000 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ HURN traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $101.23. 13,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,781. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
