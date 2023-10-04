Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James H. Roth Sells 2,000 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HURN traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $101.23. 13,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,781. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

