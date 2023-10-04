HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Update

HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HYZON Motors Trading Up 48.1 %

NASDAQ HYZNW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,001. HYZON Motors has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HYZON Motors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HYZON Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in HYZON Motors were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

