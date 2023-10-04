IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.10. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 293,658 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. CSFB dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 839,183 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

