iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,500 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,545. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. iCAD has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 44,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228,111 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

