IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 3%

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.55. 40,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 102,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IDT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $712.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $9,367,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

